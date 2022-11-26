Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,132,153 loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,132,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of loanDepot as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 88.1% during the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 192,494 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $151,525.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other loanDepot news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $151,525.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,293.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 359,566 shares of company stock valued at $572,203 and sold 2,235,897 shares valued at $3,376,581. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
