Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Simmons First National worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 60.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 107.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.52 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

