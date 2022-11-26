Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Banner worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Up 1.7 %

BANR opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $75.72.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

