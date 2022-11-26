Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $193.69 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $309.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.