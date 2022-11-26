Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 16,853 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 24.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $363,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,046 shares in the company, valued at $371,432.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

