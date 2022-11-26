Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 22,444 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,444 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 18.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

