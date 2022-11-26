Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 86,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 174,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 75,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,433,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAH opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.90. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.24). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

