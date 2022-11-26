Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,544 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $132,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $385,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.43. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Stories

