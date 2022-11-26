Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,927 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SkyWest worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 41.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 42.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after buying an additional 989,747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in SkyWest by 33.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of SKYW opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.78.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

