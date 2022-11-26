Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,471 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.87 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.