British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTLCY. AlphaValue lowered shares of British Land to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $570.00.

British Land Price Performance

Shares of BTLCY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

British Land Cuts Dividend

British Land Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

