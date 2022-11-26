Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price at $248.19

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $283.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

