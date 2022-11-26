Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price at $248.19

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.19.
A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AMGN stock opened at $283.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
