Brokerages Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $894.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.