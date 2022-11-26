Brokerages Set Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Target Price at GBX 377.88

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 377.88 ($4.47).

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 368 ($4.35) to GBX 353 ($4.17) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 850 ($10.05) to GBX 890 ($10.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 275 ($3.25) price objective on the stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,806.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.36. Haleon has a one year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 337.40 ($3.99).

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.