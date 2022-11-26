Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target at $165.00

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $164.84.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,696 shares of company stock worth $1,091,485 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

