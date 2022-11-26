Brokerages Set MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) PT at $117.83

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 112.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,280,000 after purchasing an additional 282,537 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $17,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 118.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162,790 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $13,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.94.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.