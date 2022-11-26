Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Price Target at $71.33

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.40. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

