Brokerages Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $54.65

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.65.
Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.01) to €54.60 ($55.71) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Qiagen Stock Up 0.1 %
QGEN stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $58.00.
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
