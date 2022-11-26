Brokerages Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $54.65

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.65.

Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.01) to €54.60 ($55.71) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.1 %

QGEN stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $58.00.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

About Qiagen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Qiagen by 133.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

