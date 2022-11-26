Brokerages Set United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Target Price at GBX 1,101.25

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,126.25 ($13.32).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,025 ($12.12) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($11.82) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($14.78) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($14.54) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,064.50 ($12.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 945.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,026.60. The firm has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a PE ratio of -130.84. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 813.20 ($9.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at United Utilities Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 15.17 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -518.07%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Alison Goligher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.43) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($31,287.69).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.