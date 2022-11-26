Brokerages Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price at $5.00

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Verastem Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.39 on Monday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verastem (VSTM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.