Brokerages Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price at $5.00

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Verastem Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.39 on Monday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

