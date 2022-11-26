Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $94.92

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $526,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

