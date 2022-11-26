Brokers Issue Forecasts for DTE Energy’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.05. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.79. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

