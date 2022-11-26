Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Bank of Canada’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.82 per share.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.83.

TSE:NA opened at C$99.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.39. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83. The stock has a market cap of C$33.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.