Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

NYSE NUS opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,602 shares of company stock worth $173,532. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.11%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

