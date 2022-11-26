Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prudential Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

PRU opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.52. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.