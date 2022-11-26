Brokers Issue Forecasts for vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for vTv Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for vTv Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.