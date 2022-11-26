Brokers Issue Forecasts for vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for vTv Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for vTv Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $79.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -1.26. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.