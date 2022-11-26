Brokers Offer Predictions for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

NYSE:DBD opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,348,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,061 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

