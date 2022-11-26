Brokers Offer Predictions for Eguana Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eguana Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.73 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.39.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

