Brokers Offer Predictions for MetLife, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for MetLife in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MET. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of MetLife

NYSE:MET opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

