Brokers Offer Predictions for Sanara MedTech Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sanara MedTech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $36.49 on Thursday. Sanara MedTech has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $303.01 million, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Sanara MedTech news, insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Sanara MedTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at $517,359.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,890. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanara MedTech by 54.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

