Brokers Set Expectations for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of BHC opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

