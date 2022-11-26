Brokers Set Expectations for BioSig Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BioSig Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioSig Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BioSig Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered their price target on shares of BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of BSGM stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

