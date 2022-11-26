Brokers Set Expectations for Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equitable in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Equitable stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 93.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,187,000 after buying an additional 1,337,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,287,000 after buying an additional 1,328,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

