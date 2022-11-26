Cabot Co. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year. The consensus estimate for Cabot’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE:CBT opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. Cabot has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

