Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.50.

Shares of CFW opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.34. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$4.05 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The company has a market cap of C$269.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$27,541.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,700.01. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 5,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$27,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,700.01. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 265,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$1,392,480.12. Insiders sold 1,731,492 shares of company stock worth $10,894,870 in the last quarter.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

