Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Canon’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE CAJ opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Canon has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Canon in the third quarter valued at about $8,282,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Canon by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Canon by 34.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 15.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

