Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target to $2.35

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.25 to $2.35 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JUSHF. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Jushi in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Jushi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi Price Performance

Jushi stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Jushi has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.