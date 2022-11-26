Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group cut their target price on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $539.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,689 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

