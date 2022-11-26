Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001926 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and $189.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,175,678,980 coins and its circulating supply is 34,433,964,588 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

