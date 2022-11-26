Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on December 9th

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

NYSE CRI opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 545.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

