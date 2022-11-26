CBET Token (CBET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $94.64 Million

CBET Token (CBET) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CBET Token has a market cap of $94.64 million and approximately $0.99 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.70 or 0.08229765 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00490260 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.91 or 0.30079463 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

