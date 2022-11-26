Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Position Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.76% of Cedar Fair worth $19,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.2 %

FUN stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.