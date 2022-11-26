Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,163 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

