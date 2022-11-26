Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptive High Income ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive High Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive High Income ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 785,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 84,623 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Adaptive High Income ETF by 8,629.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,280,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,461 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptive High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AHHX opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. Adaptive High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

