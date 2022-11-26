Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 3,249 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 27,481 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52.

