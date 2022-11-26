Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,783 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Shares of JNJ opened at $177.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.36. The company has a market cap of $463.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

