Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 5,285 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after acquiring an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

