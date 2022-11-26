Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 851 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

