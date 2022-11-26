Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,535 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Block were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Block by 42.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 23.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Block stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $220.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $218,385.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,260,988 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

