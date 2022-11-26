CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,342 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of CF Industries worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $65,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 237.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,410,000 after acquiring an additional 391,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in CF Industries by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of CF stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.